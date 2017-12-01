Retail inflation for industrial workers up 3.24 per cent in October

Retail inflation for industrial workers has risen marginally to 3.24 per cent in October mainly account of surge in price of food items. “The year-on-year inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW, consumer price index for industrial workers, stood at 3.24 per cent for October, 2017, as compared to 2.89 per cent for the previous month (September 2017) and 3.35 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” a Labour Ministry statement said.

Food inflation stood at 2.26 per cent against 1.30 per cent in September and 2.99 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. Food group contributed 1.94 percentage points to the total change. The All-India CPI-IW for October, 2017 increased by 2 points and pegged at 287.

At the centre level, Darjeeling and Tiruchirapally reported the maximum increase of (10 points each) followed by Munger-Jamalpur (8 points) and Puducherry (7 points). Among others, 6-point increase was observed in 2 centres, 5 points in 8 centres, 4 points in 7 centres, 3 points in 8 centres, 2 points in 19 centres and 1 point in 14 centres.

On the contrary, Mercara recorded a maximum decrease of 4 points followed by Goa and Bhavnagar (3 points each). Among others, 2 points decrease was observed in 1 centre and 1 point in another 6 centres. Rest of the 6 centres; indices remained stationary.

The indices of 33 centres are above All-India Index and 43 centres’ indices are below national average. The indices of Madurai and Amritsar centres remained at par with All-India Index.

