RERA: An effective regulation to eliminate malpractices, revive end-user sentiment in housing sector

Developer sales in new projects were, at first, expected to be immune to the cash starvation in the economy, as this segment has primarily been patronised by end-users who use home loans and not cash. Developer sales in new projects were, at first, expected to be immune to the cash starvation in the economy, as this segment has primarily been patronised by end-users who use home loans and not cash.

Just a few months ago, demonetisation appeared to have taken all the remaining steam of India’s real estate’s sails. Sales in the significantly cash-driven resale homes market nosedived and prices in this segment declined by as much as 20-25 per cent. They were already trailing primary sales prices by 25-30 per cent in the investor-driven residential corridors before demonetisation.

Developer sales in new projects were, at first, expected to be immune to the cash starvation in the economy, as this segment has primarily been patronised by end-users who use home loans and not cash. However, it quickly became evident that the negative sentiment had seeped into primary sales as well.

A market revival against all odds

Banks now have a surfeit of capital and are looking at an opportunity to counter post-demonetisation financial shrinkage by increasing their loan books.

Interest rates have declined to as low as 8.5-8.8 per cent. Given property rates across the country have either stagnated or shown a downward trend, it doubtlessly a very favourable time for home buyers right now.

However, the housing market cannot hope to begin flourishing again unless there is a very supportive regulatory environment that governs it. Over the years, several important regulations with pertinence to the real estate sector were gathering dust on bureaucratic tables. The most important one of these — the Real Estate Regulatory Bill, or RERA — has finally been fast-tracked and will be implemented across India shortly.

The RERA effect

This Act holds the key to the future growth of the Indian real estate sector. Because it has the potential to clean up the sector at all levels, RERA saw a lot of opposition from both government and industry stakeholders with vested interests in the past. It was only during this time that it received the determined forward impetus it needed to overcome all objections and clear every hurdle.

We continue to hear almost daily of fresh cases of property buyers’ complaints on being led astray by builders who wanted to make a quick buck off their gullibility. Unfortunately, countless first-time homebuyers are enticed by such builders with the promise of low rates and attractive add-ons and freebies — and they respond.

Homebuyers have been focusing on price and often turning a blind eye to builder brand, quality of product and location and even legal veracity of a project.

In most cases, such buyers have fallen victim to builders who get on the market with one-off projects and have no intention of rising up the value chain to become reputed market players. This means that they see no need for transparency, accountability and sound business practices. Their modus operandi is to book profits on the back of sub-standard construction materials, acquiring and building on plots which do not have clear titles and/or development permissions, and generally thumbing their noses at local development rules.

In the past, these are also the kinds of builders who accepted unaccounted cash as part of their transactions, thereby adding to the industry’s burden of opacity and cheating the government on stamp duty and registration revenues.

With RERA about to kick in, the time has finally come for homebuyers in India to breathe free and invest confidently. No more will unscrupulous smaller builders or even larger organised developers be able to take buyers for a ride.

Yes, even brokers are covered

Property brokerage houses will also come under the ambit of RERA, meaning that agents or agencies operating in smaller pockets who did not hesitate to foist inferior or flawed properties onto their clients will be wiped out. No longer will buyers who used the services of such brokers in the past risk winding up with properties whose defects become evident only after the deal is done.

RERA renders brokers and agents punishable if they do not comply and abide with the regulator’s strictures ruling. Previously, smaller brokers had an unrestricted play on the Indian residential real estate marketplace, and many of them thrived on misinforming or under-informing their customers. With RERA, homebuyers who use the services of real estate agents and agencies will be protected and have access to quick legal redressal in case of faulty business practices. In fact, brokers who made their money out of the ignorance or unwitting trust of clients will now be eradicated from the marketplace.

Under RERA, agents and agencies will have to ensure that they are duly registered with the regulator. By registering themselves, they effectively declare themselves accountable for their business activities and practices.

No, it’s not about size — it’s about ethics

Real estate brokerages that survive this shake-up will not necessarily be defined by their size but by the manner in which they have been conducting business. There will be several small-scale brokerages which have already built for themselves a reputation for transparent practices for whom it will be business as usual post-RERA. Along with the larger organised real estate advisory firms which have a business philosophy based on ethics rather than profiteering, these agencies will gain a significantly bigger market share.

The writer is chairman, JLL Residential

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now