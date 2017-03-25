Reforms need to go much beyond recapitalisation: Y V Reddy on PSB NPAs

Former RBI Governor YV Reddy. (File Photo) Former RBI Governor YV Reddy. (File Photo)

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Y V Reddy on Friday said the most important task ahead for the government is to achieve fiscal consolidation to create enough room for conducting counter cyclical fiscal policy. He also said that the overwhelming proportion of non-performing assets with the PSU banks show that the reforms need to go much beyond than simply recapitalising banks. “Over time, it is important to subject the government to market discipline to achieve financial intermediation in the country. This requires minimising and eventually removing financial repression.

This requires reduction and eventual elimination of SLR and the gradual reduction of CRT as well as quantitative restrictions,” Reddy said. He said the presence of administered interest rates such as those on public provident funds and small savings products hamper monetary policy transmission and impart downward rigidity to the structure of interest rates.

On the formation of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Reddy said it is some ways a continuation of the past practices and appreciated its composition saying he could not have picked a better team. “All the members nominated to the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI are economists with impeccable integrity, professional credentials and a reputation for independent thinking. I could not have picked a better team. We are in safe hands,” he said. Last year, the government set up the six-member MPC to decide monetary policy stance keeping in view the given inflation target.

The independent economists on the panel are Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua and Ravindra H Dholakia. The MPC headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel also have Deputy Governor Viral V Acharya and executive director Michael Debabrata Patra as members. While delivering the 6th Raja J Chelliah Memorial Lecture on ‘Fiscal-Monetary Policy: Interface’, Redddy said the MPC system is in someways improvement over the Technical Advisory Committee, which used to advise the RBI Governor on the monetary policy issues. The lecture was organised by National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

He said traditionally, the debate in the context of monetary policy has been a choice between rule versus discretion, committee versus individual, targeting versus non-targeting and independence versus coordination. The global financial crisis has shown that the reality is “more nuanced and that of balance”.”The buzz words now are constrained discretion, flexible rules and flexible inflation targeting.

Similarly, there is an increasing emphasis on coordination along with independence. Increasingly, monetary policy is becoming more of an art even if it is not less of a science,” Reddy, also former chairman of the Finance Commission. He further said that from the public sector banks’ point of view, there are serious problems with the externally imposed policy and operational constraints.

“They continue to have high burden on account of CRR as well as SLR. In addition to this, they have to go through priority sector lending,” he said. Reddy said the future of financial system and indeed modenisation of financial sector of India depends on how “we overcome the intractable problems of the public sector banks”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now