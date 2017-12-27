Realty firm launches private equity fund focused on Gujarat

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Members of a real-estate brokerage firm are coming up with a Rs 60 crore private equity fund which will focus on industrial and commercial real-estate projects at Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, official sources said. The Purple Elephant Realty Fund is promoted by the Parikh Real Estate Group which is largely into real-estate brokerage and advisory business. “The proposed fund will be focusing on early state investments in key commercial and industrial projects in Gujarat,” said CEO Anup Shah while talking about the new fund which is “open” for investments in the cities of Pune, Mumbai and Bangalore.

“We are currently looking at the best developer partners to invest,” Shah said about the close-ended fund which is looking to provide an ambitious 20-25 percent return to investors in 24-36 months. The official said that about three investors have already signed agreements to park Rs 10 crore in this fund which is an Alternate Investment Fund (Category-II).

The minimum ticket size per transaction will be Rs 10-15 crore, the official said adding that the next couple of years they are expecting handsome growth in Tier-II cities like Ahmedabad and Surat. “With RERA in place, there will be a number of developers who will be looking for finance,” Shah said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App