Real estate firm told to pay Rs 1.5 lakh

Disposing of three complaints, the district consumer disputes redressal forum directed a real estate company to give a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh (Rs 50,000 each) for not allotting plot as promised. Pronouncing the orders on March 2, the forum asked the company, DD Builders, to refund the money deposited by the three complainants. Sharing the details of one of the complaints the forum said Ramesh Chand Jain, a resident of Panipat, purchased a three bedroom flat in DD Builders project on NH-22. The project was named Jagan’z Classic Residency and paid an amount of Rs 12,99,375.

Jain was assured by Surender Bansal, partner of the company, that the flats would be ready within three years and the same would be delivered even before that. The complainant was informed that as per the linked payment plan, the customer was required to give Rs 5 lakh at the time of booking and 25 per cent at the time of agreement.

On June 15, 2013, Jain made payment of a booking amount of Rs 5 lakh through RTGS. Thereafter, Jain paid various amounts to the company on different dates, totaling Rs 12,99,375. However, subsequently, Jain came to know that the land in question was in the name of one Jagan Nath Singla and through a public notice published on February 12, 2015, had revoked their consent given to M/s DD Builders for carrying out the construction work.

He then filed a case in the consumer courts on May 5, 2016. The builders did not submit a reply, hence, ex-parte proceedings were initiated and orders were pronounced.