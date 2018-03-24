Ranbaxy case: Delhi HC orders attachment of Singh brothers’ assets

The Delhi High Court on Friday has ordered attachment of all declared assets, except bank accounts, of Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. The Delhi High Court on Friday has ordered attachment of all declared assets, except bank accounts, of Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered attachment of all declared assets, except bank accounts, of Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh in a proceedings initiated by Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo for enforcement of a Rs 3,500-crore international arbitration award against the former in India. While reiterating its earlier order asking the Singh brothers to give “up-to-date” details of all their unencumbered assets, it also directed appointment of a chartered accountant to give valuation of assets by March 14, the next date of hearing.

The court further directed the brothers to provide all documents required by the CA for valuation purposes.

