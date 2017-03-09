Rajasthan: Cigarettes to become costlier

Representational image. Representational image.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday announced that there will be no new taxes via Value Added Tax, Entry Tax, Luxury Tax and Entertainment Tax except increase of VAT on cigarettes by 15 per cent. In a bid to promote tourism in the state by bringing down air fares, the government reduced VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to one per cent for Regional Connectivity Scheme under Union government.

Looking into the sluggish growth in the real estate market, commercial plots of 100 to 500 square metres will be allowed five per cent and those over 500 square metres will be allowed ten per cent concession in market rates. A provision has also been made for refund of excess stamp duty deposited at the time of registration of document.

In a bid to give relief to common man, interest and penalty payable on unregistered and unstamped intermediary instruments executed before getting lease deed from Urban Local Bodies has been remitted.