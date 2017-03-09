Rajashtan: Ashok Gehlot slams Budget, says no relief for those hit by note-ban

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo) Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo)

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the Budget a “disappointment” saying that it doesn’t provide any relief to those affected by note-ban. “Budget presented by CM Raje is most disappointing for all sections of society. There is no roadmap for development and no vision for Rajasthan. No longterm project for overall growth for state and people has been announced,” Gehlot said in a series of Tweets.

“A woman presented budget on Women’s Day, yet there is nothing for growth of women or for ensuring their safety, despite rising crime against women,” he said. Terming it a “drab exercise in calculations”, he said that the government will soon be completing three and a half years.

“There is no mention of the Barmer Refinery, second phase of Metro from Sitapura to Ambabari.in Rajasthan Budget. There seems no possibility that the BJP government will work on these projects of previous Congress government,” Gehlot said.

Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi said that Vasundhara Raje has broken the dreams of the people by not announcing provisions for new districts, while constantly misleading the public about them. He said that the state has not shown any intent for providing employment to youths while also shying away from announcing anything significant for minorities, tribals, Dalits and other backward castes.

“The pendency of announcements made in past three years makes it difficult for us to trust the Budget presented by the Chief Minister today,” Dudi said.