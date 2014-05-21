Rajan bats for loosening govt influence on PSBs

Even as bank unions have called for a strike from May 23 against the PJ Nayak Committee report, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said the recommendations should not be read as pushing for privatisation of public sector lenders.

“If public sector banks become competitive, and especially if they do so by distancing themselves from the influence of the government without sacrificing their ‘public’ character, they will be able to raise money much more easily from the markets,” Rajan said at the Annual Day Lecture of the Competition Commission of India.

Rajan said that the report has highlighted a lot of measures that can be undertaken if the government chooses to. “Let us endow strong management with more autonomy and good governance in public sector banks (PSBs). This will change the picture substantially,” he said.

Pointing out that many PSBs are very well managed, Rajan said, “So, privatisation is not necessary to improve the competitiveness of the public sector. But a change in governance, management, and operational and compensation flexibility are almost surely needed in India to improve the functioning of most PSBs, as the PJ Nayak Committee has just reiterated.”

Rajan also underlined that the RBI is not keen to force mergers of banks and a range of banks is good for the economy. “We should be open to some mergers (of banks). But in forcing mergers, issues of cultures arise, and we have to be careful about this,” he said responding to a question.

Referring to financial inclusion, Rajan said the RBI will come out with new relaxations on business correspondents shortly.

RBI plans overhaul of safety norms

Mumbai: The RBI is planning to come out with new norms to discourage lenders from mis-selling. It is planning to have the principle of caveat venditor (seller beware) and are going to formulate the codes for it,” RBI ED Deepali Pant Joshi said. “From the principle of caveat emptor (buyer beware), we have to move to caveat venditor,” she said. ENS

