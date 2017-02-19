Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in Nepal to attend infrastructure summit

Confederation of Nepalese Industries give Momento to Union Railway Minister. (Source: Twitter/@sureshprabhu) Confederation of Nepalese Industries give Momento to Union Railway Minister. (Source: Twitter/@sureshprabhu)

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has arrived in Nepal for a three-day visit during which he will attend an infrastructure summit which he said was crucial for accelerating the himalayan nation’s economic growth. Prabhu arrived here yesterday to attend the ‘Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2017’, organised by the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) in association with the Nepal government and Youth Community for Nepalese Contractors (YCNC) to be held between February 19-20.

The minister, who is the guest of honour and keynote speaker at the summit said, the infrastructure summit would be pivotal for accelerating economic growth of Nepal at a time when the country is striving to graduate to the league of developing nations.

Welcoming Prabhu at a reception to honour him yesterday, CNP president Haribhakta Sharma said the minister’s visit will be a good opportunity for sharing ideas and experiences of Indian model of infrastructure development, where involvement of the private sector has become one of the key drivers in accelerating steady rate of economic growth.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae was also present at the occasion. Prabhu also paid a courtesy call to President Bidha Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.

In a statement, CNI said the minister’s visit will be instrumental in strengthening Nepal-India ties for socio-economic development of both countries.