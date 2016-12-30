Rafale & Gripen jet-manufactuers to attend Global CEO Conclave at VGGS-2017

The constructed part of Mahatma Mandir where Vibrant Gujarat Investors’ Summit was organised in January, 2013. Express photo by Javed Raja January 29, 2013 *** Local Caption *** The constructed part of Mahatma Mandir where Vibrant Gujarat Investors’ Summit was organised in January, 2013. Express photo by Javed Raja January 29, 2013 The constructed part of Mahatma Mandir where Vibrant Gujarat Investors’ Summit was organised in January, 2013. Express photo by Javed Raja January 29, 2013 *** Local Caption *** The constructed part of Mahatma Mandir where Vibrant Gujarat Investors’ Summit was organised in January, 2013. Express photo by Javed Raja January 29, 2013

Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, that has signed a contract for selling 36 Rafale fighter jets to India, and Guillaume Pepy, chairman from French national rail authority SNFC Group that operates high-speed trains will be among the 60 CEOs who will be taking part in the Global CEO Conclave that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS-2017) on January 10.

Apart from Dassault Aviation, another important aircraft manufacturer taking part in the CEO conclave is Hakan Buskhe, President and CEO of Sweden’s SAAB AB that manufactures the Gripen Fighters, Airborne Early Warning and Control Solutions, Electronic warfare self-protection systems and others. Marc Allen, the president of Boeing International is also an major participant from the aerospace and defence sector.

Earlier, Gujarat government had planned to restrict the Global CEOs conclave to 50 where the entire session on the theme “Transforming India” will be moderated by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. “There will be a total of 60 CEOs for the conclave of which 35 belong to foreign companies,” PK Taneja, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines department, Government of Gujarat, said Friday while briefing about the preparations for the Vibrant Summit.

“The CEOs have been chosen keeping certain sectors of Gujarat in mind. For instance, aerospace and defence,” Taneja added about Gujarat that is armed with 22 industrial licences for manufacturing defence items and also has put in place an aerospace and defence manufacturing policy.

Other important CEOs that are participating in this Global CEO conclave include Toshihiro Suzuki of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Vittorio Colao of Vodafone, Hamad Mubarak Al Muhannadi of RasGas Company Ltd, Karl Fischer of HabermannB GmbH, Yusuffali MA of Lulu Group,Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem DP World and Tsai Jen Lo of Maxxis Group. Among the Russian firms, Vladimir Evtushenkov, chairman of Sistema, Alexey Agibalov from Kamaz Motors are among the participants.

When asked if there are any CEOs from Chinese companies participating in the conclave, Taneja informed that there was a Chinese delegation of 16 firms arriving for Vibrant, but no Chinese CEOs were part of the conclave. The Indian CEOs participating in this conclave include the likes of Mukesh Ambani from Reliance Industries Ltd, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Aditya Birla Group, Shashi Ruia from Essar Group, Anil Dhirubhai Ambani of Reliance ADA Group, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, AM Naik of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Adi Godrej from Godrej Group, Sachin Bansal of Flipkart India Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Lalbhai of Arvind Mills, Ms Arundhati Bhattacharya of State Bank of India, Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group, Sunil Mittal of Bharti Enterprises, among others.

Gujarat government officials claimed that most of the CEOs attending the Global CEO Conclave were from Fortune 500 companies.

