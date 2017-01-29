Quarterly employment survey: Construction, manufacturing witness highest job losses

“Jobs” on wooden block and magnifying glass on newspaper background “Jobs” on wooden block and magnifying glass on newspaper background

Construction, IT/BPO and manufacturing sectors had the highest number of job losses among eight key sectors, recording a decline in employment of 51,000 workers in July-September 2016 over the previous quarter, the second round of revamped Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) released by Labour Bureau showed.

Total employment in all eight sectors, however, showed an increase of 0.38 per cent with addition of 77,000 workers in July-September 2016 over the previous April-June quarter. The overall increase in employment was due to a rise of 1.28 lakh estimated employment seen in five sectors including education, health, trade, transport and accommodation and restaurant sectors in July-September over the previous quarter.

Among the sectors which showed a decline in employment during July-September, the construction sector was the worst hit with a decrease of 6.27 per cent or 23,000 workers, followed by the IT/BPO sector that recorded a decline of 1.54 per cent decline or 16,000 workers. 12,000 workers lost their jobs in the manufacturing sector in July-September last year over the last quarter.

The survey’s findings showed that the education sector recorded the highest increase in employment, with an addition of 51,000 workers in July-September, the second quarter of this financial year. Other sectors such as health and trade also showed an increase in employment, with addition of 33,000 workers and 26,000 workers, respectively, in July-September 2016.

In the first round of QES for April-June, out of the eight selected sectors, the highest share of employment was recorded in the manufacturing sector at 101.17 lakh, followed by education sector at 49.98 lakh. The lowest employment was seen in the construction sector with only 3.67 lakh workers.

Out of total increase in employment of 77,000 workers during July-September last year, 28,000 workers added were self-employed, while 49,000 workers were employees. The total increase in employment comprised addition of 39,000 male workers, while rest 38,000 were female workers.

The sharpest decline in female employment during July-September was seen in IT/BPO sector, with job loss of 17,000 workers, followed by manufacturing with job loss of 10,000 workers. Education sector witnessed the highest increase in female employment with addition of 36,000 workers.

Full time employment also showed an increase during July-September with an increase of 1.69 lakh workers, while part-time employment saw a decrease of 0.92 lakh workers.

The revamped Quarterly Employment Survey has covered eight sectors of the Indian economy—manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT&BPO—and has incorporated data for 18 subsectors. In the revamped QES survey, the sample size has been increased to around 10,600 covering all the states and union territories as against a sample size of 2,000 units in 11 states in the previous version of the survey.

Started in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, the first quarterly employment survey for October-December 2008 was conducted in January 2009 to study the impact of the crisis on employment situation in India. According to the last version of the earlier survey (28th survey), new jobs in the eight sectors of the economy fell to a six-year low of 1,35,000 in 2015 as against 4.21 lakh jobs in 2014 and 4.19 lakh jobs in 2013.