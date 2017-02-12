Pune: I-T raids top doctors based on account activity, investments post demonetisation

Income Tax Department. Income Tax Department.

Officials from the Income Tax department conducted day-long searches at the residences and clinics of several prominent city-based doctors on Saturday. These doctors included Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, head of the IVF department at Ruby Hall Clinic, Dr Suhas Hardas, cardiologist with Ruby Hall Clinic, Galaxy Hospital and others, Dr Sachin Tapasvi, orthopaedic surgeon at Oyster and Pearl Hospital, Dr Avinash Phadnis , gynaecologist and Director of Obstetrics at Oyster and Pearl Hospital and Dr Samir Jamadagni, ayurveda specialist.

I-T officials said the raids were based on the bank account activities, and the deposits made in them, of these doctors in the months after demonetisation. “Accounts with high-value transactions are being investigated, based on the information received,” said a senior I-T official. According to the official, investments in immovable assets and payment of hefty professional fees to other doctors also prompted the raids. More such raids are in the pipeline in the next few days, he said.

Dr Sachin Tapasvi said he was unaware of the IT raid as he was in Coimbatore to attend a conference. His wife Dr Himani Tapasvi, a radiologist, admitted that six-seven IT department officials had searched their residence. “Dr Sachin Tapasvi and I are attached to Oyster and Pearl Hospital as visiting consultants and hence the I-T department officials had decided to conduct a search at our residence. However, they have found nothing…,” she told The Indian Express.

“My husband is not in Pune… I have been extremely cooperative with the search. They have not found any unaccounted cash or jewellery… they went through everything during the search, including the tiffins in our kitchen,” said Dr Himani. She added that the I-T officers may be there till late in the night, as Dr Sachin will return to Pune only by 8 pm.

While officials from Ruby Hall Clinic and Galaxy Hospital admitted that there were “rumours” about the raids on doctors attached to their hospitals, they refused to comment on the issue. “These doctors are visiting consultants with several hospitals… we are not aware of other details,” said Dr P K Grant, managing trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic.

At Dr Jamadagni’s clinic, his assistants refused to comment on the I-T raids and said the doctor was not in Pune.

When contacted, Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar said I-T department officials had checked her residence thoroughly. “I have cooperated with the officers and they did not find any unaccounted cash,” said Dr Tandulwadkar. Speaking on the issue, Dr Phadnis said all was well at their hospitals.