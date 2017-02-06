Proposed changes in H-1B visa laws: Thousands of Hyderabad techies may have to return

IT companies in Hyderabad are bracing for the return of thousands of techies who are working in the US on H-1B visas as the proposed new law by Trump regime doubles their minimum salary requirement which IT firms cannot afford. At present, the rule for those who get H-1B visa is that they earn at least $60,000 per annum. It is proposed to be increased to $1,30,000 per annum. This amounts to a huge financial burden, and most firms cannot afford to keep many employees onsite on this salary.

“Companies have already started listing who they will keep in US and who they will ask to return home. I think only critical resources persons and people at the level of vice-president or director would be asked to stay on-site while the rest of the staff who are mostly associate and senior associate level would have to return home. No company is going to pay $1,30,000 and keep more then one or two most needed employees in the US,’’ says Sandeep Kumar Makhtala, president of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA).

About 4 lakh software engineers work in 1,283 software firms in Hyderabad, and approximately 20,000 of them go to the US every year on H-1B visas. Every year 60,000 H-1B visas are issued of which approximately 54,000 visas are to techies. It is estimated that software engineers in the thousands will be forced to return home soon.

Industry captains are estimating that out of every 100 techies currently posted in the US, 95 will have to return if the new rule is imposed.

“The flow of IT workers to the US is going to come down to a trickle in the coming days,’’ says the director of a Hyderabad-based firm with 450 employees. “Most affected are techies who are there since five or six years and have purchased houses. They have to dispose of everything if they are recalled,’’ he said.

Ramesh Loganathan, former president of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association, says that it may prove to be advantages in the long-term. “As an industry we are already on the path to providing high-value services and this will put more emphasis on such projects. The days of sending someone to US and billing the client for the time he spends there are gone. We are in the phase of doing turn-key, high value projects and already only the most premium guys are working there. In fact, the shift towards high-value services started with the 2008-09 recession when some of the companies had 25 per cent staff on the bench. Firms cannot be in the bodyshopping business anymore; if there is anyone then they have to recall their employees. The Bill is yet to be passed but I think it will not be with retrospective effect so only the H1B visas that will given next year will be affected,’’ he said.

While about 55 per cent revenue for Indian IT companies comes from the US, companies are already exploring South Africa, Australia, Canada, UK and some European countries for projects.