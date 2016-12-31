PE fundings down 12 per cent at $15.2 billion

Private Equity (PE) investors bet $15.2 billion across 620 deals (and 585 individual companies) in 2016 which was a decline of 12 per cent when compared to 2015 which had witnessed $17.3 billion being invested across 775 transactions and 683 companies, said a data compiled by Venture Intelligence, India’s longest serving research service focused on private company financials, transactions and valuations.

Infrastructure investments — notably led by Canada headquartered investors —dominated the list of big ticket investments during 2016. Canada’s Brookfield committed $1.65 billion to buy a majority stake in telecom tower firm Reliance Infratel; pension fund CDPQ along with others invested $850 million in Tata Power’s SPV Resurgent Power; while Fairfax Holdings invested over $300 million each in Bangalore International Airport and Sanmar Chemicals.

IT&ITeS companies attracted $4.7 billion in 2016, a fall of 31 per cent from 45 per cent in 2015.