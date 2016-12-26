Prithvi Edifice Cup 2016: All-rounder Ashay Palkar guides Infosys into knock-outs

Ashay Palkar. Ashay Palkar.

Riding on the all-round performance of Ashay Palkar, Infosys on Sunday qualified for the knock-out stage with a comfortable 47-run win over Zensar in the second Prithvi Edifice Cup 2016 inter-IT T20 cricket championship at the Infosys ground. Playing in the familiar surrounding, Infosys was put into bat by Zensar. The move turned costly for the Zensar side as Infosys posted a mammoth 199 runs off their 20 overs.

Ashay’s quick-fire 59 off 43 balls helped Infosys build their innings along with Sandip Sanghai, who scored a whirlwind 40 off just 25 balls with seven boundaries. The duo stitched a 50-run partnership off 48 balls for the second wicket. After the fall of Sandip’s wicket, Askay found an able partner in Abhinav Jaiswal (39) and the duo amassed huge 81-run partnership for the third wicket off just 50 balls.

In reply, Zensar began well with Akib Peerzade (38) and Siddharth Jalan (50) putting up a fight. However, Pushpendra Singh (2/23) and Ashay Palkar (1/20) emerged the best performer with the ball for Infosys as they curtailed the opponets’ innings to just 152/6 in the stipulated 20 overs. Akshay was adjudged man of the match for his all-round efforts to help Infosys register their third win on the trot.

BRIEF SCORES

Infosys: 199; Ashay Palkar 59 (43 balls, 6×4, 2×6), Sandip Sanghai 40 (25 balls, 7×4), Abhinav Jaiswal 39 (25 balls, 2×4, 2×6), Amit Dixit (4/33) bt Zensar: 152/6; Akib Peerzade 38 (29 balls, 6×4, 1×6), Siddharth Jalan 50 (39 balls, 8×4), Pushpendra Singh (2/23), Ashay Palkar (1/20).