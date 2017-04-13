President Pranab Mukherjee clears GST Bill

President Pranab Mukherjee, on Thursday, gave his nod to the four supporting legislations related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill after it was passed by both the House of Parliament during the budget session, reported news agency PTI. GST was passed with four supporting amendments by the Rajya Sabha on April 6 without any amendments. The four draft bills – the central GST Bill, the integrated GST Bill, the Union territory GST Bill and the GST (Compensation to states) Bill – were cleared by the Rajya Sabha.

With clearance of the bill, it can be expected to be rolled out from July 1 as planned by ruling BJP. The Bill was passed with a unanimous consensus by the parties in Parliament except few opposition parties like TMC.

While the Congress party extended its support to the Bill, it criticized the government of diluting the purpose of ‘one nation, one tax’.

