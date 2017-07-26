Prasar Bharati’s manpower audit likely to be over in 2017-18

In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said there was an overall shortage of talent in the Prasar Bharati and many of the sanctioned posts were vacant. In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said there was an overall shortage of talent in the Prasar Bharati and many of the sanctioned posts were vacant.

An audit of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati’s manpower is expected to be completed in the current fiscal, the Lok Sabha was informed. In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said there was an overall shortage of talent in the Prasar Bharati and many of the sanctioned posts were vacant.

“Based on the recommendations of Sam Pitroda Committee report, Prasar Bharati is in the process of conducting manpower audit to look into the issue. This audit is expected to be completed during 2017-18,” she said. The Sam Pitroda Committee had given its report on Prasar Bharati in January 2014.

It had recommended a comprehensive manpower audit to map Prasar Bharati’s staff requirement while noting that it has a workforce which is much bigger in size as compared to public broadcasters in other countries. Prasar Bharati runs Doordarshan and All India Radio.

