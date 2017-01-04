Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Broader interest subsidy a fillip for low-cost housing

On Saturday, the government has announced creation of two new middle-income categories under PMAY in urban areas and one scheme for rural areas. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar) On Saturday, the government has announced creation of two new middle-income categories under PMAY in urban areas and one scheme for rural areas. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

A concerted low-cost housing push by the government through its flagship Padhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) notwithstanding, the residential real estate sector — a key enabler for the construction and allied industries — is still struggling. For the scheme, which was announced in June 2015 and focussed largely on serving the needs of the economically weaker sections (EWS) and the low-income group (LIG), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Saturday announcement that effectively broad-based its scope by doubling the quantum of loan on offer could come as a much-needed fillip.

On Saturday, the government has announced creation of two new middle-income categories under PMAY in urban areas and one scheme for rural areas. As against the initial scheme which provided loans of up to Rs 6 lakh at a subsidised rate of 6.5 per cent, now, housing loans of up to Rs 9 lakh and Rs 12 lakh will now get interest subvention of 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, in 2017. This is expected to cover nearly 65 per cent of the home loan customers of public sector banks (PSBs).

“If we use a rule of thumb, a person with a Rs 6 lakh annual income is eligible for housing loan of up to Rs 24 lakh. If this is the case, the revised PMAY scheme will be a game changer as around 65 per cent of housing loan of 26 PSBs are in the slab of under Rs 25 lakh,” said State Bank of India chief economic advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh, in a report on Tuesday.

Households with annual income of up to Rs 6 lakh and not having any pucca house, are allowed to avail of interest subsidy through the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), a component of the PMAY (Urban) to boost affordable housing in urban areas.

Out of the total outstanding individual housing loans of Rs 4.40 lakh crore given by 26 PSBs in 2014-15, 65 per cent were given to people taking loans up to Rs 25 lakh. With the interest subsidy component rising, these category of people can now take advantage of the interest subsidy.

The new schemes are expected to cost the government Rs 1,000 crore in 2017-18 to support the CLSS, which has seen tepid response so far. According to the government data till November 30, 2016, a total of 15,291 beneficiaries availed of the subsidy amounting to Rs 272.13 crore under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme component of Padhan Mantri Awas Yojana .

Gujarat and Maharashtra had the highest number of beneficiaries at 6,572 and 3,357, respectively, to whom total subsidy worth Rs 190 crore was disbursed under the scheme. Along with other key components of the PMAY, the CLSS will be implemented up to March 31, 2022, in all 4,041 statutory towns as per 2011 census. It is estimated that a total of 2 crore loans will be sanctioned over the 7-years.

Another new scheme subsidising interest payment on loans up to Rs 2 lakh for extension of housing is expected to provide another booster. “Loans of up to Rs 2 lakh taken in 2017, for new housing, or extension of housing in rural areas, will receive an interest subvention of 3 per cent. This is an excellent measure which will give major boost to rural housing as only 7 per cent (or Rs 43,156 crore) of housing loans of scheduled commercial banks are from rural areas. Rural housing loans which grew by around 26 per cent in FY15 (2015-16), will increase significantly further due to this measure,” Ghosh said.

Boost for affordable housing

The government’s scheme is likely to provide a big boost as the maximum demand for housing is in the affordable category where the houses are priced anywhere between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh, depending upon the city and the location of the housing project. It has been this segment that has essentially witnessed an uptick in the demand over the last 1 year even as the broader market has remained subdued.

A Liases Foras Report released in the first half of 2016 said that as demand came into the segment, developers were also responding to the same and there has been an increasing trend of project launches in the price category between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh in these markets.

While big cities may not be directly witnessing the upward trend, head of housing finance companies say that there has been a rise in loan demand for affordable housing in tier-II, tier-III cities and in the cities at the peripheries of large cities such as Hapur, Karnal and Manesar.

“It is this demand that will receive support from the PM’s recent announcement and the overall sector may witness increased off-take,” said the head of a housing finance company who did not wish to be named.

DHFL chief executive officer Harshil Mehta said the government measures will help in addressing housing shortage of 4 crore units over the years.

Who can apply?

The CLSS is available for persons of EWS or LIG category. EWS are defined as households having an annual income up to Rs 3 lakh while LIG are defined as households having an annual income between Rs 3 lakh to 6 lakh. The ownership of houses to be acquired under the scheme has to be in the name of woman or jointly with husband. The carpet area of houses being constructed or enhanced under CLSS should be up to 30 square meters and 60 square meters for EWS and LIG, respectively. States are allowed to relax this criteria with the consent of the beneficiaries. States can also enhance the area while meeting the additional expenditure. Beneficiaries can submit self-certificate or an affidavit as proof of income.

The beneficiary can build a house of larger area, but interest subvention were earlier limited to first Rs 6 lakh only which has now been doubled. The interest subsidy will be available only for loan amounts up to Rs 12 lakh and any additional loans beyond Rs 12 lakh, will be at non-subsidised rate. The subsidy is credited upfront to the loan account of beneficiaries through lending institutions resulting in reduced effective housing loan and equated-monthly instalments.