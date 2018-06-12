Power Sector: Govt looks at multi-sector, larger course of action for stressed units

Power Minister R K Singh Power Minister R K Singh

The government has moved into the fast lane in resolving the vexed issue of large stressed assets in the power sector. Seizing the opportunity presented by a recent order by the Allahabad High Court which gave temporary impunity to a clutch of power projects from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February 12 circular mandating early detection and resolution of stressed assets by banks, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Power Minister R K Singh on Monday confabulated on the immediate course of action in this regard.

While the RBI hasn’t yet indicated any relaxation of its circular, the finance ministry, sources said, will soon write to it and other stakeholders, including power producers, convening a meeting to find a resolution. Even as the meeting will be aimed at addressing power sector issues, it could potential help find a common resolution plan as well for other sensitive sectors, including steel and textiles, that are reeling under massive bad loans, they added.

“The secretary-financial services will be convening a meeting of officials (from RBI, banks, other relevant ministries) soon,” Goyal later told a TV channel, adding that the idea was to ascertain if a solution could be found without undermining the IBC process. Monday’s inter-ministerial meeting, also attended by Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and Power Secretary AK Bhalla, was to ensure that the stakeholders in the government had a common view on how to comply with the HC order, the minister added. FE

