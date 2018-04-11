Post fire fiasco, NTPC takes executives’ undertaking for strict compliance

The NTPC boiler pipe blast site in Unchahar in Rae Bareli. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) The NTPC boiler pipe blast site in Unchahar in Rae Bareli. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Following the November 1, 2017, accident at its Unchahar plant in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh, NTPC Ltd, earlier this year, reviewed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and location-management instructions (LMIs) at its power plants. 45 people were killed in an explosion of a boiler at the Unchahar plant.

The company has now also asked for undertakings from its executives for “clarity and strict compliance” on SOPs and LMIs.

“The undertakings have been taken from relevant employees of all stations early this year. Adhering to SOPs and compliance with LMIs has been done for reliable operation of equipments and systems to prevent accidents in future. The undertaking given by employees resulted in enhanced awareness regarding system compliance and commitment towards safe and reliable operations,” said a senior NTPC Ltd official on the condition of anonymity.

42 out of the 45 persons who died at the Unchahar plant were contract workers. Moreover, 40 contract workers were injured in the incident. Since November 17, 2017, NTPC Ltd has begun a training programme, which covers “all relevant topics on occupational health and safety”, for contract workers. “The training programmes — of half day and a full day — were held from November 17, 2017 to February 18, 2018. Training is an ongoing process and it is not that it has been stopped,” the official added.

After the incident, NTPC Ltd has also started a permit to work (PTW) system, under which there are “checklists and formats”, which have to be “strictly” followed, for all kind of maintenance jobs” that are done at power plants. The official commented: “This system is being strictly followed. As far as enhancing safety by PTW system is concerned, I would say that it safeguards persons working on all existing plants from the dangers that are inherent in the system.”

Of the 42 contract workers who died, two were associated to Siemens Ltd and 32 from Vijayawada-based Indwell were painting the boiler at the time of the incident. Those who died included three assistant general managers of NTPC: Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Prabhat Srivastava and Mishree Ram. The other contract workers who died were from A R Singh Construction, Power Mech Projects, Amit Enterprises, R K Construction, P K Tripathi Electrical Engineering Works and Vijay Construction.A majority of the contract workers who died (32), and were injured (24), belonged to Indwell. Six of those injured belonged to Avaids Technovators, which provides “lighting solutions to utility industry”. On January 17, 2018, responding to an application filed under Right to Information Act, 2005, NTPC Ltd told The Indian Express: “An ex-gratia amount of Rs 20 lakh was given to the dependents of each deceased person … Further an amount of Rs 3.47 crore in respect of the deceased persons has been provisionally deposited by the NTPC, on behalf of the concerned contracting agencies, towards employees’ compensation with EC Commissioner and Additional Labour Commissioner Lucknow.”

