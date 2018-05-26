PM Narendra Modi to open two expressway projects in Delhi tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) PM Narendra Modi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Roads in Delhi are likely to be de-congested and its pollution problem might also get reduced with the opening of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 135-km EPE has been built at Rs 10,517 crore. It was first conceptualised in 2006 to divert the outbound traffic, not destined for Delhi to de-congest and de-pollute the national capital, without entering Delhi. Currently, a lot of traffic, not meant for Delhi, has to necessarily pass through the national capital in the absence of any alternative route which could help them bypass Delhi. The six-lane EPE project starts near Kundli on NH-1, traverses to cross river Yamuna and ends at Palwal to join the Western Peripheral Expressway, the work on which is also nearing completion.

“Commercial traffic passing through Delhi will get diverted to the EPE and thus it will help in substantial de-congestion. The expressway will play a major role in reducing vehicular emissions in Delhi as it enables movement of vehicles outbound of Delhi without entering it. It is expected to reduce the vehicular pollution level by about 27.48 per cent in Delhi,” road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

The 8.3-km first package of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, from Nizammudin Bridge to the Delhi-UP Border, has been built at a total cost of Rs 841.50 crore. It has been built in 17 months against the earlier expected construction period of 30 months. This is the first 14-lane national highway in the country which includes a six-lane expressway. FE

