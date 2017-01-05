PM Modi conducts review meetings of different sectors from 10 groups of secretaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI photo

With the NDA government completing two-and-a-half years , Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting review meetings of different sectors from 10 groups of secretaries along with ministers with independent charge of their portfolios, a senior government official told The Indian Express.

Five such meetings were scheduled of which the first two were held on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the remaining are expected to happen later this week. On Wednesday, three groups of secretaries, made three presentations to Modi.

In the first one on the subject of governance, issues such as citizen centric service delivery, digital inclusion, innovation, and simplification of laws, were discussed, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The second presentation, which on science and technology, focused on areas such as improved opportunity and access for learning, jobs and start-ups, and “ease of doing science”.

The final presentation presentation was on energy and environment, included suggestions related to various energy sources, and energy efficiency, the statement said. It also said that nine such presentations have been planned, of which four have been concluded. On Tuesday, the first presentation was made on the transport and communications sectors.