Patanjali to sell items on e-commerce sites

Baba Ramdev (File) Baba Ramdev (File)

Consumer goods firm Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday announced that it would sell its products through online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Malls, Netmeds, Grofers and Bigbasket targetting sales of over Rs 1,000 crore this year.

Apart from FMCG products, the company will also expand into new product segments such as bottled water through the brand ‘Divya Pradhan’ and apparels and footwear under the ‘Paridhan’ brand this year. “Online mechanism aims to provide convenient and efficient options along with extension of traditional retail market,” Baba Ramdev said. “We are targeting a sales of over Rs 1,000 crore this year and would try to have more than that as we have just started now,” he added. The Haridwar-based company started a piloted selling its products online through its own platform http://www.patanjaliayurved.net, and Ramdev said that during December, the online sales crossed Rs 10 crore.

Furthermore, Patanjali is also planning to expand its brick-and-mortar network while introducing more products in the value based small offering targeting rural customers. “We have around 5,000 exclusive stores and would add more into that. We are going to launch a new loyalty card on January 26, named ‘Swadesh Samridhi’,” Ramdev said .

In line with its expansion plans, Patanjali is also looking to increase its manpower. “We are going to recruit a new team of around 20,000 people, from the level of sales manager to zonal manager and regional manager,” the yoga guru said, adding the company would also ramp up production capacity accordingly. “We have created the annual production capacity worth Rs 50,000 crore, the highest in FMCG sector so far at Haridwar and Tejpur, Assam. Besides work is in progress at full speed at Noida, Nagpur and Indore as well,” he said. Ramdev also detailed the company’s export plans, suggesting that it would start selling its products overseas from next financial year once its unit in Nagpur became operational.

This company aims to export its products to the United Arab Emirates, the US, Canada, Europe, South America, and African countries. Last month, it had also announced to venturing into solar equipment manufacturing.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App