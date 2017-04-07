Over 62% people faced call drops: DoT survey

According to the government’s call drop feedback survey, launched in December 2016, more than 62 per cent of the people have said that they have experienced call drops and that the phenomenon is more severe indoors.

To tackle the menace of call drops, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had last year launched the Integrated Voice Response System (IVRS) survey to collect direct feedback from subscribers on call quality.

DoT came out with the findings of the IVRS feedback system on Thursday.

Between December 23, 2016 and February 28, 2017, over 16.61 lakh outbound calls were made successfully to subscribers of all telecom operators across the country. Close to 2.21 lakh subscribers participated in the survey out of which, about 1,38,072 (62.5 per cent) subscribers have reported call drops, DoT said revealing the findings of the survey.

“From the feedback it has been observed that the problem of call drops is more severe indoors. The feedback is shared with the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) every week for taking action in a time bound manner. The TSPs have set up an elaborate mechanism for using the IVRS feedback data sent by DoT,” it added.

