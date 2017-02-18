Over 600 participants, 50 speakers attend ‘the Indus Entrepreneurs’ event

More than 600 participants and 50 plus speakers took part in the The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE) event held on Friday. In the keynote session on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship in the times of change’, Richard Rekhy — CEO of KPMG — stated, “Entrepreneurs need to focus on the problems of the present, yet have the vision to build products that are in tune with the fast-changing landscape of technology.” Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher was also present and discussed how entrepreneurs need to develop socially relevant and inclusive solutions which take care of every section of society.

The event was attended by personalities from the corporate and management world including Mahesh Murthy — Founder of Pinstorm, Richard Rekhy — CEO of KPMG, Anurag Batra — Chairman of Business World, and Sanjeev Aggarwal — Senior Managing Partner of Helion Ventures, among others. The assessment of the experts was that Chandigarh is growing at a rapid pace with hundreds of start-ups springing up in the Tricity area in the last 2 to 3 years. The major contributors to this growth include the presence of good engineering colleges teamed with the lack of big companies to offer jobs. India is seeing a second wave of start-ups in the country with Tier II cities being at the forefront of this wave.

Chandigarh is now being considered a hub for start-ups as a lot of new ventures have taken shape in this city. Dr. Onkar Rai, Director General, STPI, further offered a boost to city entrepreneurs by offering help to TiE, Chandigarh, to foster entrepreneurs in the region. Karan Avtar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of

Punjab mentioned in the opening address how entrepreneurs need to mitigate risk and be ready to face uncertain times. One of the key sessions for was the interaction between Mahesh Murthy, Founder, Pinstorm and Mahavir Pratap Sharma, TiE Global Trustee. Murthy pointed out that start-ups need to focus on value generation and not valuations. He went on to explain to budding entrepreneurs the kind of long-term time frame they need to have in order to develop their products and how they need to focus on finding solutions for problems.

For an attendee and start-up enthusiast, Parag, the highlight of the day was the ‘Chandigarh Pitch Night’ event, organised by the Chandigarh Angel Network. Based on the format of the popular show Shark Tank, it gave the opportunity to participants to come up with a live pitch. With close to 15 million rupees at stake, it was an ideal opportunity for start-ups to jump into the big league. For Parag, who is working on a mobile app for the education technology market, this was the first such experience and he was grateful that TiE gave him the chance to see what VC pitching is all about.