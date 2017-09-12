Online hiring in India registers 14% rise in August: Monster.com

The Monster Employment Index for August stood at 279, a 14 per cent jump over the same period a year ago when it stood at 244. (Representational Image) The Monster Employment Index for August stood at 279, a 14 per cent jump over the same period a year ago when it stood at 244. (Representational Image)

It’s raining jobs on Internet. Online recruitment posted 14 per cent growth in August, driven by segments such as home appliances, BFSI and FMCG, and the job outlook for coming months looks sanguine, says a report. The Monster Employment Index for August stood at 279, a 14 per cent jump over the same period a year ago when it stood at 244. The August index registered a slight improvement from 274 in July.

“While sectors such as home appliances, BFSI and FMCG continue to exhibit growth, other sectors such as real estate, retail, BPO-IT, production and manufacturing await revival. Overall market, however, continues to be dynamic owing to various socio-economic factors and technological revolution,” Sanjay Modi, MD, APAC and Middle-East, Monster.com, said.

Amid the festive season, the home appliances sector leads the hiring chart with a 54 per cent year-on-year growth in August. Online hiring in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) grew 35 per cent in August from a year ago. He noted that the “new GST tax regime is expected to have a positive impact on ease of doing business, thereby making it conducive for foreign investors and companies. The job market also is looking forward to a boost, however its impact for reasonable job growth is going to take some time”.

The report further stated that online demand exceeded the year-ago level in 12 of the 13 occupation groups monitored by the index.

Sales and business development professionals saw further increase in demand — up 35 per cent (y-o-y) in August, from 29 per cent in July. Other most sought-after job roles include engineering/production (up 32 per cent); software, hardware, telecom (28 per cent) and finance and accounts (up 20 per cent).

Among tier I cities, Kolkata saw the maximum hiring (up 46 per cent) in August, followed by Mumbai (11 per cent), Hyderabad (8 per cent) and Bengaluru (4 per cent). Annual growth trend in Delhi-NCR (down 1 per cent) hovered below the year-ago level in August, the report added.

