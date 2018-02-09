Omics International to launch in Hyderabad soon

The first phase of the project could attract an investment of about Rs 300 crore, covering a 10-acre area, which will be completed by end of 2019. The first phase of the project could attract an investment of about Rs 300 crore, covering a 10-acre area, which will be completed by end of 2019.

Hyderabad-based Omics International, primarily into open-access journals and international scientific conferences, is going to set up a Rs 1,000 crore special economic zone (SEZ) at Chandanagar, Hyderabad, spread over 25 acres. The company which has obtained Government of India approval for the project has chosen Hyderabad-based property developer Phoenix Group to develop this project. The first phase of the project could attract an investment of about Rs 300 crore, covering a 10-acre area, which will be completed by end of 2019.

