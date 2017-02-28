Odisha presents Rs 1.06-Lakh crore budget; agriculture gets boost

The Odisha government on Monday presented the 2017-18 annual budget amounting Rs 1.06 lakh crore with at least 3 new schemes with mukhyamantri in the nomenclature.

The state raised its allocation for agriculture by 100 per cent to Rs 14,930 crore. Presenting the Special Agriculture Budget in the House, finance minister Pradip Amat proposed Rs 100 crore as revolving fund to provide fertilisers to farmers, while Rs 100 crore has been allocated for supply of quality seeds to the farmers in the state. The state finance minister also said that farmers will get loans at 1 per cent interest rate up to Rs 50,000 crop loan.

The state announced Mukhyamantri Adibandha (pond embankment) Yojana, Mukhyamantri Swasthya Seva Yojana and Mukhyamantri Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana with a combined allocation of Rs 1,000 crore. “Despite this (demonetisation), the state’s economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7.94 per cent in real terms and 10.85 per cent in nominal terms during current fiscal. This is above the national level growth estimates,” Amat said.