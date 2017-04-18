Numaligarh Refinery to get imported crude

The public sector Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) located near Kaziranga National Park in upper Assam is all set to get a regular supply of imported crude oil, for which it has signed a pact with Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL) and Pradip Port Trust to meet its additional demand in the wake of its imminent expansion.

The petroleum and natural gas ministry recently approved raising Numaligarh Refinery’s refining capacity from the existing three million tonnes per annum to nine million tonnes per annum.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now