NTPC starts second unit of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company

The state-owned power producer NTPC on Tuesday said it has commissioned the second unit of 250 megawatt (mw) of its subsidiary Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company.

“We wish to inform that Unit 2 of 250 mw of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Ltd (BRBCL, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd) was commissioned on April 3,” NTPC said in a BSE filing. Further, NTPC said it has also commissioned its first wind turbine of 2 mw at Rojmal Wind Power Project (50 mw).

“With this, the commissioned capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group has become 43,534 mw and 50,750 mw, respectively,” the company said.

NTPC has planned capacity addition of about 1,000 mw through renewable resources by 2017. The 50 mw solar PV at Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh, 260 mw at Bhadla in Rajasthan, 250 mw at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and 8 mw small hydro projects are under implementation, the company’s portal showed.

The power generator intends to become a 130 gw company by 2032 with a diversified fuel mix and wants share of renewable energy, including hydro, to be 28 per cent.

