Note ban pushes Ahmedabad housing market to 6-year-low

Representational Image (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Representational Image (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

On the road to recovery for the first nine months of 2016, the number of homes sold and new housing projects launched in Ahmedabad have declined between October-December, by 43 and 69 percent, respectively.

During the last three months of the year, developers sold only 2,800 homes, 43 per cent less than the 4,900 units sold during the corresponding period in the previous year, a peak season for real-estate sector across most parts of India.

Watch what else is in the news

Similarly, launches of new homes also declined to 1,200 housing units in October-December 2016, compared with 3,890 units during the corresponding period last year, according to the ‘India Real Estate: Residential and Office’ report released by global real-estate consultant Knight Frank in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

“Demonetisation has pushed back the housing market of Ahmedabad (one of the top 8 residential markets in the country) to “lowest levels that existed during the global financial crisis. In the last 6 years, this year has been the worst,” said Saurabh Mehrotra, national director at Knight Frank, while sharing the report. Depleted liquidity of developers and lack of buyers in the market have adversely impacted sales and new launches in the real-estate sector.

Since July 2015, Ahmedabad was witness to a recovery in home sales, growing at 13 percent year-on-year. This trend continued for the first 9 months of 2016 when the sale volumes saw an average growth of 10 percent.

“Subsequently, the Indian government’s demonetisation move on November 8 brought the market to a complete standstill. Developers refrained from announcing any new launches and buyers turned extremely cautious before committing on purchases,” the report stated.