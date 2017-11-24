North East Development Summit: 39 MoUs worth RS 5,000 crore signed

Plans for setting up a multi-facility shopping mall in Manipur and also a cable car project were also agreed upon, said a government of Manipur spokesperson. Plans for setting up a multi-facility shopping mall in Manipur and also a cable car project were also agreed upon, said a government of Manipur spokesperson.

The North East Development Summit resulted in 39 MoUs signed across various sectors that amounted to approximately Rs 5,000 crore, said organisers.

Of the 39, the textiles, commerce and industries department signed 15 which included laying a white oil pipeline from Numaligarh via Nagaland to Manipur at an investment of over Rs 1,400 crore.

Further, MoUs were signed for mineral exploration, spices and food processing and setting up of drug and pharmaceuticals industry. Among the projects were setting up health science college, comprehensive eye care hospital, cancer awareness and screening camps and setting up upskilling courses by Apollo Mediskills Chennai.

Plans for setting up a multi-facility shopping mall in Manipur and also a cable car project were also agreed upon, said a government of Manipur spokesperson. “Tourism department signed MoU with Lao PDR for Development of tourism…” the spokesperson said.

