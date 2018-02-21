Nod to six railway projects in four states

This also includes the first railway line in Naxal-affected Malkangiri region of Odisha. (Representational Image) This also includes the first railway line in Naxal-affected Malkangiri region of Odisha. (Representational Image)

Estimating over 200 lakh man days of employment, the government Tuesday approved six projects at a cost of Rs 11,661 crore for new lines as well as doubling and electrification of tracks in four states. This also includes the first railway line in Naxal-affected Malkangiri region of Odisha.

The total length of the projects would be 881 km spread across in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved doubling and electrification projects of the 425 km-long Jhansi-Manikpur and Bhimsen-Khairar lines at a completion cost of Rs 4,955.72 crore.

The projects are likely to be completed by 2022-23 and will cover the districts of Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakut Dham in Uttar Pradesh and Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. The Cabinet also approved doubling with electrification of the 116.95 km-long Bhatni-Aurnihar line. The project, at a cost of Rs 1,300.9 crore, is likely to be completed by 2021-22 and will cover the districts of Deoria, Ballia, Mau and Ghazipur in UP.

Approval has also come for the doubling and electrification projects on the 100.6 km-long Muzaffarpur-Sagauli and 109.7 km-long Sagauli-Valmiki Nagar lines at completion costs of Rs 1,347.61 crore and Rs 1,381.49 crore, respectively. “Railways provides employment opportunities to lakhs of people. Doubling of railway lines, electrification, development and modernisation of the railways will generate employment of 211 lakh man days,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said. The doubling and electrification of the Jhansi-Manikpur line, the minister said, will help promote Khajuraho in MP as an international tourist destination.

The new 130 km-long Jeypore-Malkangiri line project, with a cost of Rs 2676.11 crore, is likely to be completed by 2021-22. “Connecting Naxal-affected areas is our priority and for this we are starting the first rail project in Odisha’s Malkangiri. This will help in the development of the area,” Goyal said.

