Nod to raise production at solar power parks

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved to increase the capacity of solar park power projects to 40,000 MW by 2020.

Till date, the Central government had the target to set up 33 solar parks with a total capacity of 20,000 MW by 2020. Now, the government has decided to set up 50 solar parks to meet the new target. The current installed capacity of solar power in the country stands at 9000 MW.

“The enhanced capacity would ensure setting up of at least 50 solar parks — each with a capacity of 500 MW and above — in various parts of the country,” said Piyush Goyal, MoS (IC) for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines.

Watch What Else Is making News

The CCEA also approved a 900-MW hydro power project to be set up in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal at a cost of Rs 5,723.72 crore by state owned SJVN Limited.

The new target of 40,000 MW for solar park power projects would be executed by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a subsidiary of ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), along with the respective state governments. Land identification and selecting solar power developer would be the onus of the state governments. “Smaller parks in Himalayan and other hilly states where contiguous land may be difficult to acquire in view of the difficult terrain, will also be considered under the scheme,” the MNRE said in a press statement. SECI would release the grant as per the milestones achieved.

“The capacity of the solar park scheme has been enhanced after considering the demand for additional solar parks from the states … The solar parks and ultra mega solar power projects will be set up by 2019-20 with central government financial support of Rs 8,100 crore,” Goyal added.