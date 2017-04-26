Niti’s 3-year action plan: To expand I-T base, tax rural sector ‘including farm’, says Bibek Debroy

As a part of its three-year action plan, the Niti Aayog is expected to suggest tackling tax evasion, and expanding the tax base as the key reforms for improving governance in the country. The think-tank’s member Bibek Debroy on Tuesday said that other than removal of corporate and personal income tax exemptions, taxing the rural sector “including the agricultural income above a certain threshold”, could be a way to expand the tax base in ways that have hitherto remained untouched.

“The answer to increasing the tax base on the corporate side is the elimination of exemptions, which has already been announced. In fact, the reduction in the corporate tax rate is linked to the elimination,” Debroy said. “On the personal income tax side also, exemptions should go, which leaves the rurals … but the eventual answer to expanding the base on the personal income tax side, other than elimination of exemptions, is to tax the rural sector including the agricultural income above a certain threshold,” he said.

When asked about what the threshold could be, Debroy said: “I don’t believe in artificial distinctions of rural-urban. So whatever is the threshold on the personal income tax on the urban side should be exactly the same as that on the rural side. At best what I can do is, because it is agricultural income, instead of using income for one particular area, I average it out over maybe a three-year period or a five-year period. Because, agricultural income, as professor Ramesh Chand will endorse, is subject to annual fluctuations. Barring that, the threshold should be the same.”

Further, to simplify the tax system, the draft could recommend consolidating the existing custom duty rates to unified rates, said Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya.

The three-year action plan, which would have seven overarching themes — revenue and expenditure framework; economic transformation in major sectors; regional development; growth enablers; governance; social sectors; and sustainability — also proposes reduction of the fiscal deficit to 3 per cent of the GDP by 2018-19, and the revenue deficit to 0.9 per cent of the GDP by 2019-20. This is broadly in line with the latest recommendations of the FRBM Committee, which pegs fiscal deficit at 3 per cent of GDP by 2017-18, and to be maintained at that level till 2019-20. For revenue deficit, the FRBM committee pegged it to be at 1.55 per cent of GDP by 2019-20.

The action agenda also proposes to formulate a tentative medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) for the Centre. Based on the forecasts of the government’s revenue, it would propose sector-wise expenditure allocation for three years. “The roadmap will consist of shifting additional revenues towards high-priority sectors such as health, education, agriculture, rural development, defence, railways, roads and other categories of capital expenditure,” Panagariya said.

To address the high NPAs, Niti’s action plan is likely to propose supporting auction of larger assets to private asset reconstruction companies, and strengthening of State Bank of India-led ARC. The 2016-17 Economic Survey had suggested creation of state-owned ARC, but Panagariya made a case against the idea of bad bank, saying it will be a difficult proposition and a private asset reconstruction company could do a better job.

