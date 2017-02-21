Niti Aayog rewards: 120 people get Rs 1 lakh each for embracing digital payment

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (File Photo) Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (File Photo)

Nearly 10 lakh consumers and merchants have been rewarded over Rs 153.5 crore under Niti Ayog’s scheme to incentivise digital payments. “Among 9.8 lakh winners, more than 9.2 lakh consumers and 56,000 merchants, 120 consumers have so far won prize money worth Rs 1 lakh each, ” Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant announced on Tuesday.

Asserting that Niti Aayog will continue to encourage digital payments, Kant said they will soon come up with a cashback scheme as well.

Since December 25, the government has given away daily, weekly and mega cash rewards totalling Rs 340 crore to consumers as well as merchants in its bid to promote digital payments. Announcing the ‘Lucky Grahak Yojana’ and ‘Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana’, Kant had said both the schemes will cover small transactions between Rs 50 and Rs 3,000 to encourage every section of the society to move to digital payments.

Kant termed it a Christmas gift to the country and said the first draw will happen on December 25 and the mega draw on April 14 – the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar.

