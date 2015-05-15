Nirmala Sitharaman: States’ view on FDI in e-commerce is crucial

Remaining non-committal to the issue, she said the meeting was to understand broader context of e-commerce and the way in which the industry needs FDI.

Amid the government scrambling to clarify its stand on the issue of FDI in multi-brand retail, commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday took up the issue of foreign direct investment in the e-commerce with industry players including eBay, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Decathlon and Amazon, among others, who made a case for allowing 100 per cent FDI in the retail segment.

“It was the first meeting…. We are not taking any position this way or that way from the ministry. We have heard everybody. In fact, this is not going to be sufficient… I need more meetings with everyone, individual operators and association,” the commerce and industry minister said after emerging from the hour-long meeting.

Remaining non-committal to the issue, she said the meeting was to understand broader context of e-commerce and the way in which the industry needs FDI.

“Is it affecting the level-playing field of the brick and mortar stores? All these are being discussed. I may have meetings with state governments also to understand how they have taken a position because it is important for me to know in each of these cases, what is the issue,” she told the reporters here.

Even as the e-commerce segment rises in India, the sector has already run into trouble in a few states on the issues related to taxation.

Industry chambers CII and Ficci, present in the meeting also attended by Nasscom, USIBC, Ikea, H&M, Japan Plus and Confederation of All India Traders, said that the main issue was to have parity between online and offline retail policy with respect to the FDI levels.

CII said that allowing 100 per cent FDI on automatic route will help in upliftment of SMEs and help the sector grow by infusing capital. However, the CAIT said that allowing the FDI will counter the vision of ‘Make in India’ campaign.

