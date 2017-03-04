Next Door Nepal: $13.5 billion pledged by international community

The international community pledged to invest around $13.5 billion in Nepal, with China accounting for 61 per cent of the total amount.

India, which currently accounts for 40 per cent of FDI in the Himalayan nation, promised only around 2.69 per cent of the total amount pledged, but finance minister Arun Jaitley, who participated in the “Nepal Investment Summit” said on Friday Nepal was “well poised to attract more FDI from India by creating conducive legal and regulatory framework”.

With economic and investment prospects badly affected largely due to Nepal’s political instability and poor investment security, the pledge made by the international investors is seen as a welcome sign by the host government.

The UK and Japan have both pledged $1 billion investment each. Jaitley met Nepal President Bidhya Bhandari and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” besides addressing the summit that ended Friday.