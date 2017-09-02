New orders push factory PMI up in August

After the slump in July, factory output grew unexpectedly in August to bring the country’s manufacturing sector back into growth zone on surge in new business orders after the GST-related contraction in July, the monthly PMI survey showed. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rebounded to 51.2 in August from a low of 47.9 in the previous month, indicating a substantial turnaround from July’s contraction amid confusion over the new GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a score below this mark means contraction.

The data assumes significance as it comes a day after the government data showed the country’s economic growth slipping to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in April-June, primarily due to headwinds from the manufacturing sector. A rebound in manufacturing sector bodes well for a higher GDP growth rate in the current July-September quarter.

The manufacturing sector slumped to its lowest level in July — its lowest mark since February 2009 — dragged down by disruptions to business activity following the introduction of GST. The Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI stood at 47.9 in July, down from 50.9 in June, and highlighted the first deterioration in business conditions in 2017 so far. Following the GST launch, new orders and output dropped for the first time since the downturn in December last year post demonetisation.

“August’s PMI results showed that manufacturers in India recovered quickly from the sharp slump that followed the introduction of the GST,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit and author of the monthly PMI report. Financial services major Nomura said the GST-related disruptions seen in June and July appear to be getting resolved. “The rebound in August, led by the consumer goods, intermediate and capital goods sectors, suggests that manufacturing firms are now adjusting to the GST regime and that business is returning to normal,” it added.

Capital Economics said the rebound in manufacturing PMI should soothe some of the concerns raised by weak GDP data released Thursday.

