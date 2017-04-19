New norms to regulate non-profits: Before raising funds, Maharashtra govt nod mandatory, violators to get jail

Maharashtra has issued fresh norms to regulate non-profits, under which the government’s permission has been made mandatory before collecting donations or funding in cash or kind. There will be six-month jail term for those violating it.

The norms, which were approved Tuesday, will be applicable to non-governmental organisation, private institutions, and private individuals. “No person (other than public trusts) shall collect or cause to collect money, contribution, or donation in cash or kind for religious or charitable purposes without seeking permission from the Charity Commissioner’s office,” the government has stated.

The Devendra Fadnavis cabinet Tuesday revised the Public Trust Act, 1950, to incorporate the new provisions. In 2015, the Centre had taken a series of actions against various non-profits over alleged financial irregularities. Sources said that the Maharashtra government’s move would give the government more regulatory control over funding of such non-profits.

Incidentally, the new rules have also been applied for donations and monies collected for religious and social purposes. This basically means that collections raised for Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi by various mandals and community donations collected by private trusts or individuals across religions would also come under the lens. In the cabinet meeting, Shiv Sena’s Diwakar Raote reportedly objected asking whether the new norms had been rolled out only for Hindu outfits. He, however, withdrew his objections after the chief minister clarified that the new norms were universal and applicable to all religions.

Apart from the government’s prior approval, the norms also require the non-profits to submit audited accounts regarding the utilisation of funds. The Charity Commissioner’s office has been given powers to recover up to 1.5 times the collected amount from those found to have violated the norms. Further, offenders may invite a simple imprisonment of six months. Granting the Charity Commissioner the power to auction properties of those found violating the norm, the government has said that funds recovered from such an exercise would be deposited in the Public Trusts Administration Fund. According to the government, the new measures will rein in instances of financial irregularities in such outfits. A complaint from two or more private individuals seen to have interest in the activities and the properties of the non-profits will also be adequate to commission an inquiry, the government has stated.

A senior official from the state’s law and judiciary department said that the government’s move followed directives issued by the Bombay High Court. On April 23, 2015, the HC had directed the government to look into funding issues while hearing a public litigation pertaining to monies collected for Dahi Handi celebration. The government later formed a committee, headed by Principal Secretary (Law and Judiciary), to look into the issue. On July 9, 2015, the committee recommended the new norms. An individual or an institution penalised for violation of these norms will have 90 days to appeal against the Charity Commissioner’s order in the HC. While monies collected for relief activities during natural calamities has been exempted from seeking prior government sanction for fund raising, the government has ruled that information regarding such collections would also have to be shared with the Charity Commissioner’s office.

Sceptics, however, fear that the new powers could lead to a rise in instances of harassment of non-profits by officials. But the government has ruled that the Charity Commissioner’s office will have to compulsorily decide on an application for permission to raise donations or funds within seven days. It would have been deemed to be granted otherwise. The government has initiated the process of digitisation of the Charity Commissioner’s records to implement the measure.

