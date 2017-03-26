New anti-graft law to protect honest officials, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Express Photo by Renuka Puri Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Express Photo by Renuka Puri

As the government is getting ready to announce a series of measures to tackle bad loans in the banking system, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday indicated that the proposed amendments to the anti-graft law “would protect the honest bureaucrats as an erroneous commercial decision of a public servant cannot always be seen as corrupt”. According to Jaitley, the fundamentals of the anti-graft law in the liberalisation era have to be changed, where public servants, bankers and politicians are involved in taking commercial decisions now.

The current Prevention of Corruption Act was drafted in 1988 during the pre-liberalisation era in line with the erstwhile needs of the system. Bankers were wary of taking decisions fearing investigation by government agencies. The arrest of former IDBI Bank officials also made them nervous about taking actions while tackling bad assets. “What subsequently appears to be an erroneous decision in the hindsight, is not necessarily a corrupt decision. That distinction between an erroneous decision and a corrupt decision is very thin in the 1988 law and therefore it needs to be restructured,” Jaitley said at the Business Standard award function here.

Jaitley said the government and the RBI are working on a speedy resolution of bad assets. “We have had a series of meetings. The government has taken some initiatives, Parliament has framed the laws, the RBI has issued circulars (for NPA resolution). “We believe some people are quite satisfied in exploiting the inability of the system and keep on defaulting. And, I think, this needs to end. Hopefully over the next few days you will be hearing from us a series of steps to negate that,” the minister said.

He said the amendments to the anti-graft law have been brought to Parliament. “Once those amendments are brought in, even in accordance with the recommendation of the select committee, the public servants and those taking commercial decisions, including the bankers, would be sufficiently empowered without the fear of consequences in taking honest commercial decisions,” he said.

