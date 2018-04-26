Net payroll enrolment slows to 4-month low of 4.72 lakh in February

Releasing the payroll data for the first time, the EPFO said that the estimates are based on non-zero contributors that are registered during the particular month and are net of the members enrolled and ceased during the month. Releasing the payroll data for the first time, the EPFO said that the estimates are based on non-zero contributors that are registered during the particular month and are net of the members enrolled and ceased during the month.

Payroll enrolment on a net basis slowed to a four-month low in February at 4.72 lakh, data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) showed. For September-February, the payroll enrolment under the EPFO increased 31.10 lakh.

A month-wise break-up, released by the Niti Aayog, showed that payroll enrolment in non-government establishments showed a spike in September 2017, increasing by 33,623, compared with an addition of 35,537 workers during the October-February period. Enrolment in Central government organisations increased by 60,560 during the September-February period, while that for state government establishments increased by 2.92 lakh during the same period, the data showed.

Age-wise data for September-February showed that the highest enrolment was in the age group of 18-21 years at 10.73 lakh, followed by 22-25 years age band with 7.86 lakh enrolment.

Releasing the payroll data for the first time, the EPFO said that the estimates are based on non-zero contributors that are registered during the particular month and are net of the members enrolled and ceased during the month. However, the estimates may include temporary employees whose contributions may not be continuous for the entire year, the EPFO said.

State Bank of India’s Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh, who had earlier authored a study based on EPFO payroll data, said that by projecting the March number on pro-rata basis, the total 2017-18 payroll as per EPFO records would be around 51 lakh.

In January 2018, Ghosh & Ghosh had published a study titled, “Towards a Payroll Reporting in India”, and estimated that around 70 lakh jobs might be generated in 2017-18.

Other economists, however, pointed out that the data is not completely reliable since it’s too sensitive for short-term employment. Pronab Sen, programme director for the IGC India Programme and former chief statistician of India, said, “The EPFO data may not be very stable. By law, it applies to employer, where certain number of people employed even for short-term have to open EPF account, which makes it volatile. Have examined the data and found it to be unreliable as it is too sensitive for short-term employment.”

Sen suggested that better idea would be to link it with Aadhaar to remove multiplicity of job enrolment. “They should link it with Aadhaar so that one can get to know if the same person has been employed three times in three different places,” he said.

All establishments across the country with 20 or more employees whose basic wages are up to Rs 15,000 are required to be mandatorily covered under the social security schemes run by the EPFO. The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised/semi organised sector in India and has more than 6 crore active members (with at least one month contribution during the year).

The enrolment data has been detailed only from September 2017-February 2018. “Data for most recent months are provisional as updation of employees records is a continuous process and are likely to be updated in subsequent months,” it said.

