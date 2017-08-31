Net neutrality: Suggestions likely in a month, says Trai chief

Exhorting that the principles of net-neutrality should be guided by the Indian context, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman RS Sharma said on Wednesday that the regulator would finalise its recommendations on the issue within a month. Sharma was speaking at an open-house discussion held on Trai’s consultation paper about net-neutrality, which was attended by a number of stakeholders including telecom and internet service providers, content generation companies, industry associations and consumer groups.

“All stakeholders are actively participating in this (net neutrality) debate. I think Trai should be able to give appropriate recommendation to the government which they have asked for,” Sharma said. “I think today’s discussion was very fruitful. This is the third in the series of discussions that we had on net neutrality,” he added.

