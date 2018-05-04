NCLT postpones FACOR liquidation

The NCLT Bench asked resolution professional to continue managing affairs of the debtor, allowing more time to get a complete plan approved. The NCLT Bench asked resolution professional to continue managing affairs of the debtor, allowing more time to get a complete plan approved.

The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Thursday directed the resolution professional (RP) for Ferro Alloys Corporation, the corporate debtor who stood guarantor for Facor Power, to file an application seeking continuation of moratorium, which according to the Bank of India terminated on April 2, with no resolution plan approved within the stipulated 270 days period.

While this calls for liquidation of Ferro Alloys, the bench of justice Jinan Kr and Madan B Gosavi asked the RP to continue managing the affairs of the debtor, allowing more time to get a complete resolution plan approved.

Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) was the sole financial creditor till now, but on Thursday, Bank of India also filed an application claiming Rs 30 crore. Its claim, though, was rejected on the ground that the moratorium continues.

KG Somani, the RP for Ferro Alloys, told FE that the terms of moratorium prohibits any suits or proceedings against the corporate debtor including execution of any judgement, decree or order in any court of law, tribunal, arbitration panel or other authority until completion of the corporate insolvency resolution process.

While the counsel for the Bank of India made his submission that the 270 days time frame was over on April 2, justice Jinan Kr said he allowed more time to the RP to get a resolution plan approved. The court has not yet ordered liquidation. Somani on Thursday told FE that three bankers namely the Bank of India, Central Bank and Syndicate Bank extended credits totaling Rs 70 crore on account of working capital. But Bank of India has claimed Rs 30 crore trying to establish itself as a creditor. They have even stopped extending credit from April 2 onwards, which is not permissible by the terms of moratorium.

The moratorium says: “The supply of essential goods or services to the corporate debtor as may be specified shall not be terminated or suspended or interrupted during moratorium period.” The RP said the NCLT bench has been requesting the banks to continue cooperating with the corporate debtor. But Bank of India has been taking a different stance. FE

