Nasscom refutes US on H-1B share row

Nasscom on Monday rebutted claims made by a US official that Indian IT companies were cornering the majority of H-1B visas. Contesting the numbers, the IT trade body pointed out Indian software firms accounted for less than 20 per cent of the 65,000 work permits issued annually. Nasscom president R Chandrasekhar said that the trend was likely to continue. “In FY16 and FY17 too, the number of visas granted to Indian IT firms was below 20 per cent of the total,” Chandrasekhar said.

The recent restrictive policies of the US government on the H-1B visa programme has impacted the number of applications. The number of applicants seeking H-1B visas dropped by 16 per cent for 2017-18, with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) receiving 199,000 petitions for the year; applications are received in April to be processed for the current year.

In 2016-17, the number of applications was higher at 236,000 and this is the first time since 2013 that the number of H-1B applications has fallen.

The USCIS — which has a fiscal year running from October to September — has temporarily suspended the premium processing of H-1B visas and it also clarified that an entry-level computer programmer would not generally qualify as a position in a speciality occupation.

A White House official had cited Infosys and TCS as examples of companies using a large share of H-1B visas through the lottery system. Nasscom said in a statement that these companies accounted for only 8.8 per cent of the H-1B visas in FY15.

“In FY15, only six of the top 20 H-1B recipients were Indian companies. Further, among the companies named, the two Indian companies namely TCS and Infosys together received 7,504 approved H-1B visas, which is only 8.8 per cent of the total approved H-1B visas,” the lobbying body stated.

“Indian IT Industry is a ‘net creator’ of jobs in the US and supports nearly half a million jobs directly and indirectly,” Nasscom added.

