Nandan Nilekani: There’s DBT proposal for electricity subsidy

Infosys co-founder & non-executive chairperson Nandan Nilekani on Thursday said the direct benefit transfer, which began with subsidies for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), pension, scholarships and other entitlements, would be used for state programmes.

Nilekani, who is also former Unique Identification Authority of India chairman, said there is a proposal that electricity, instead of subsidising the price of electricity, is provided at market price and subsidised through cash transfer. “For state electricity boards, it would mean unbundling the financial dimension from the business of electricity which they are in.”

Nilekani was addressing #FUTURE, a global digital conclave, organised by the Kerala government.

He said, “There are lots of implications for the economy as you take products out of the subsidised regime, keep them at market price and separately fund those who deserve to get a subsidy. This way, you are actually making more and more parts of the economy competitive.”

He said India is creating a data infrastructure for its people in a way that empowers them, unlike in the West, where the data is in the hands of a few. India would be probably the first country in the world to have data empowerment architecture at the scale of one billion people.

“About 1.2 billion people use Aadhaar. India has about 850 million bank accounts linked to Aadhaar, of which about 550 million are unique bank accounts. This Aadhaar-linked bank account is the fundamental basis for direct benefit transfer,” Nilekani said.

