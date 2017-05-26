Mutual fund industry slashes idle cash in anticipation of bull run

The fact that the reduction in cash holding of mutual funds coincides with strong net inflow into equity schemes further emphasises the fact that fund houses remain bullish on equities. The fact that the reduction in cash holding of mutual funds coincides with strong net inflow into equity schemes further emphasises the fact that fund houses remain bullish on equities.

In a move that reflects the bullishness of the mutual fund industry on Indian equities despite the premier indices trading at their all time highs, the industry has significantly reduced its cash holding over the last year. A closer look at the cash holding position of 134 diversified equity schemes and 46 mid cap schemes reveals that almost two-thirds of the schemes reduced their cash holding even as BSE and NSE rallied to new highs.

Data sourced from myplexus.com, a mutual fund research and advisory firm, shows that while 90 of the 134 equity diversified schemes reduced their cash holdings, 29 out of the 46 mid cap schemes saw their cash holdings rise during the year. The trend is more or less similar across large and small schemes in terms of assets under management. A look into schemes with AUM of over Rs 1,000 crore shows that of the 40 in the equity diversified category, 24 saw a decline in their cash holdings while 16 witnessed a rise. Similarly, out of the 23 mid cap schemes, 15 schemes saw a reduction and 8 schemes saw a rise.

The fact that the reduction in cash holding of mutual funds coincides with strong net inflow into equity schemes further emphasises the fact that fund houses remain bullish on equities. In the period between May 2016 and April 2017 the net inflow into equity schemes (excluding balanced and ELSS schemes) amounted to Rs 63,806 crore. In fact, the net inflow into equity schemes between May 2014 and April 2017 aggregates to Rs 2,03,372 crore.

“Over the past few months the cash holding has gone up slightly from around 5.5 per cent to 6 per cent. However, while the inflow has been strong the cash positions are not very high. It reflects the confidence in the market. Some portfolio managers are holding some cash and waiting for some opportunity to invest,” said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-equity, Kotak Mahindra AMC. Experts say that when the markets are at high valuations, fund managers usually increase their cash position in anticipation of a correction to take advantage of the same. However, the current move reflects their optimism towards continued rise in markets.

Among the large equity diversified schemes, SBI Blue Chip (AUM of Rs 11,396 crore) held the highest percentage of cash at 10.25 per cent. The scheme increased its cash holding from 7.66 per cent in April 2016. On the other hand, Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity, Franklin India High Growth companies fund and ICICI Prudential Focussed Blue Chip brought down their cash holdings by more than 2.5 percentage points. Birla Frontline reduced the cash holding from 4.59 per cent in April 2016 to 0.73 per cent in April 2017.

The data further shows that as the mutual funds reduced their cash holdings, they invested heavily into mid cap companies. Of the 134 diversified schemes, more than 110 schemes witnessed an increase in their percentage holding of mid cap companies. While 80 schemes witnessed an increase in their holdings in large and very large companies, only 70 schemes increased their holding in small cap companies.

