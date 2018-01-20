Murthy panel for suitable tax, regulatory regime for AIFs

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy

A committee of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recommended suitable tax as well as regulatory framework for alternative investment industry. The suggestions of the committee, chaired by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, has recommended social enterprises as a separate category of alternative investment funds (AIFs). The third report of the committee was made public by Sebi on Friday.

The regulator had constituted a 21-member standing committee — Alternative Investment Policy Advisory Committee — in March 2015 with the mandate to prepare a new regulatory framework for alternative investments.

According to the report, the panel has suggested a suitable tax and regulatory framework for the domiciliation of AIFs in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs). This is to incentivise offshore fund managers (who invest in India but operate from abroad) to shift their fund management and administration to the country.

The panel has also recommended for allocation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to Category I AIF — Social Venture Funds. The report said that the nominee and non-executive directors appointed by AIFs on the boards of their portfolio companies should be exempted from the provisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“The issue of levy of GST on such profit sharing between Limited Partners and General Partners may lead to uncertainty. It should be clarified that GST is not applicable on distribution of share in income or profits to General Partners or their employees,” the panel said in its 157-page report. Sebi has now sought comments from the public till February 9 on the report.

The panel has also suggested promoting AIFs with foreign limited partners in IFSCs, a move that will enhance the development of the Indian capital markets. It has also suggested exemption from tax for any income earned by an offshore investor from investments made outside India through an AIF in an IFSC as well as relaxation from filing return of income and obtaining PAN for offshore investors in IFSCs.

Apart from this, the panel has recommended implementing an investor-level taxation approach for Category III AIFs. Under such a regime, such AIFs will pay tax on income/gains arising from investment in units of Category III AIFs. The report has suggested exemption to listed AIFs for all streams of income earned by listed AIFs on its investments in Indian portfolio entities.

