Municipal bonds worth Rs 6,000 crore may hit market in 3 fiscals: Crisil

Municipal bonds worth over Rs 6,000 crore are likely to be issued over the next three financial years from progressive and proactive urban local bodies (ULBs), riding on policy and regulatory facilitations, rating firm Crisil has said.

While the amount might seem small in the context of India’s massive infrastructure needs, it is nearly four times what was raised — Rs 1,550 crore — in the past 20 years. “There were no issuances between fiscals 2011 and 2017,” it said. Globally, the US has the largest municipal bond market with $3.8 trillion in outstanding issuances (or 10 per cent of its overall debt capital market), and a broad investor base. “The government’s move to develop civic infrastructure across the country through the AMRUT1 and SMART City missions requires significant capital spending by ULBs. These will have to be funded by market borrowings in addition to government grants,” it said.

Crisil said ULBs will have to borrow Rs 15,000 crore to fund these projects through fiscal 2023. Given the large requirement, the government and the Securities and Exchange Board of India have been working to improve ULBs’ access to the capital market. In June 2017, Sebi notified guidelines on disclosure of financial information by ULBs at regular intervals, and audit of accounts to increase transparency, to improve the prospects for municipal bond issuances.

